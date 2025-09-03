Hot Stocks: Provaris Energy, Amplia Therapeutics, Sunstone Metals

Join the ShareCafe team for the 22nd annual RRS Gold Coast Conference, taking place on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 September 2025. This event is all about connecting investors with company executives. It will feature a standout line-up of junior and mid-tier resource stocks, giving you the unique opportunity to engage directly with executives and hear their stories firsthand. Click here to secure your FREE in-person or online tickets and access an exclusive discount at RACV Royal Pines Resort.
US markets ended mixed on Wednesday as gains in technology outweighed weakness in energy and financials. The S&P 500 rose 0.51% to 6,448.26 and the Nasdaq added 1.03% to 21,497.73, while the Dow slipped 24 points to 45,271.23. A federal court ruling in Alphabet’s antitrust case boosted confidence in the sector, sending Alphabet shares up 9.1% and Apple 3.8%. The judge allowed Google to retain its Chrome browser and remain preloaded on iPhones, though with limits on exclusivity and data sharing. The rebound was largely tech-driven, with banks and energy weighed down by higher bond yields and concerns about slowing growth. Weak job openings data underscored economic uncertainty ahead of Friday’s August jobs report.
Beyond equities, bonds rebounded as traders priced in the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. Commodities moved in different directions, with Brent crude down 2.2% to US$67.63 a barrel and gold up 1.1% to US$3,573.51 an ounce. Bitcoin gained 1.4% to US$112,429, while American Bitcoin, a Trump-linked listing, surged 34.5% in a volatile Nasdaq debut. Looking to today, SPI 200 futures indicate the ASX will open 31 points, or 0.4%, higher, supported by the global tech rally. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.5% to 65.51 US cents, with local focus on July trade balance and household spending data due later this morning.
Provaris partners with Baker Hughes to scale hydrogen shipping
Provaris Energy (ASX:PV1)
signed a formal Collaboration Agreement with Baker Hughes to advance compressed hydrogen transport and storage solutions. The partnership replaces a 2024 MoU and will focus on scaling Provaris’ proprietary H2Leo barge and H2Neo carrier designs with Baker Hughes’ compression technology. The agreement covers Europe-focused hydrogen export and import projects, with joint work already underway in the Nordic region. Both companies will refine cost modelling, equipment selection, and engineering concepts to establish scalable hydrogen supply chains.
Amplia doses first patient in narmafotinib pancreatic cancer trial
Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX)
has enrolled and dosed the first patient in its new Phase 1b/2a trial testing narmafotinib, its FAK inhibitor, in combination with FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial will run at sites in Australia and the US, assessing safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy under FDA IND approval. Preclinical data suggest narmafotinib enhances survival when added to chemotherapy. The company is also running the ACCENT trial with narmafotinib plus gemcitabine and Abraxane, which has shown a 31% response rate, including complete responses.
Sunstone expands Bramaderos footprint with high-grade assays
Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM)
released new channel sampling and geological mapping results from its Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador. At the Copete porphyry, assays across ravines confirmed long mineralised intervals, extending the surface footprint of porphyry gold-copper mineralisation. At Brama, surface sampling along an access road revealed a wide gold zone with 142.3m @ 0.29 g/t AuEq and a standout rock chip at 38.3 g/t Au. These areas lie outside the current Brama-Alba resource but within the pit model, suggesting strong potential for resource expansion. The company is also in discussions with potential strategic partners.