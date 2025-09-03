Graincorp Shares Surge on Upbeat Crop Forecast

Graincorp shares experienced a significant boost, climbing almost two per cent to $8.31 by 1pm AEST on Wednesday. This surge followed RBC Capital Markets’ decision to raise its short-term share price target for the company to $10.50. The revised target reflects expectations of a bumper winter crop season. Graincorp is a leading Australian agribusiness and grain exporter, connecting producers with buyers through its extensive network of storage and processing facilities.

The positive outlook is underpinned by recent data from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES). On Monday, ABARES released an updated crop production estimate for the 2025-26 winter season, increasing its forecast by 11 per cent. This projection anticipates the third-largest winter crop on record for Australia.

This optimistic revision from ABARES has instilled confidence in the market, driving increased investor interest in Graincorp. The company is poised to benefit from the anticipated high yields and strong demand for Australian grains. The revised share price target from RBC Capital Markets signals strong confidence in Graincorp’s near-term performance, reflecting the positive outlook for the agricultural sector.

While the broader market has seen some volatility, Graincorp’s share price increase highlights the resilience of the agricultural sector and the company’s strong position within it. The positive crop forecasts provide a solid foundation for Graincorp’s future performance, reinforcing its importance in the Australian economy.