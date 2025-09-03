Flight Centre Finalises Convertible Note Transactions

Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) has announced the successful settlement of its previously announced convertible note transactions. Flight Centre is a global travel company providing a range of leisure and corporate travel services. The company confirmed the issue of A$450 million 2.5% senior unsecured convertible notes due in 2032 (New Notes) and the concurrent repurchase of A$125.0 million principal amount of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2027 and A$100.2 million principal amount of the senior unsecured convertible notes due 2028 (Existing Notes).

The Existing Notes repurchased by Flight Centre will be cancelled in accordance with their terms and conditions. The 2027 Notes repurchased and to be cancelled represent 38.46% of the outstanding 2027 Notes, leaving A$200 million principal amount of the 2027 Notes outstanding after the Concurrent Repurchase. Similarly, the 2028 Notes repurchased and to be cancelled represent 50.20% of the outstanding 2028 Notes, with A$99.4 million principal amount remaining outstanding.

The New Notes are expected to be listed on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) on 4 September 2025. Jefferies (Australia) Pty Ltd acted as Sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner on the offering of the New Notes, and as Dealer Manager on the Concurrent Repurchase.

The announcement was authorised by David Smith, Company Secretary. Media and investor enquiries can be directed to haydn_long@flightcentre.com.au.