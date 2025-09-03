Noumi Limited (ASX: NOU) Finalises Class Action Settlement

Noumi Limited (ASX: NOU), a leading Australian FMCG company focused on producing dairy and plant-based beverages, nutritional products, and ingredients, has announced the finalisation of its class action settlement. The company had previously made announcements regarding this matter on 16 October 2024, 31 October 2024, 4 February 2025, 17 April 2025, and 25 June 2025.

The Victorian Supreme Court had previously approved the settlement terms reached in October 2024. This included agreements related to legal costs and the method for distributing the settlement sum among eligible parties.

Noumi’s contribution of $11.56 million to the total settlement amount of $43 million has been fully paid by the company’s insurers. With the payment completed, the settlement has become unconditional, and the releases in favour of Noumi are now effective.

Noumi operates manufacturing facilities in Victoria and NSW, producing brands such as MILKLAB, Australia’s Own, So Natural, Crankt, Vital Strength and PUREnFERRIN.