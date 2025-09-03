Manhattan Corporation (ASX: MHC) Completes Maiden Fieldwork at Hook Lake Project

Manhattan Corporation Ltd (ASX: MHC), a company focused on mineral exploration and resource development, has announced the completion of its maiden fieldwork programme at the Hook Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada. Hook Lake hosts the Jaws (formerly Turquetil Lake) High Grade Gold deposit and several further gold and polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) prospects. The initial fieldwork programme was designed to evaluate the principal claim areas, including both the Jaws and Spectre VMS system (formerly Heninga Lake).

The program included extensive rock chip sampling across high priority target areas, focused on both greenstone gold and VMS potential. A total of 20 samples were taken for gold hosted within quartz veining across 4.7 km of a prospective shear zone spanning the Jaws and Vesper Targets, and 17 samples of banded quartz-carbonate- pyrite-arsenopyrite veins in the southwest of the property. Sixteen samples of sulphide bearing exposure from Skyfall, and seven samples at the Spectre and Silva VMS showings were also collected. Assay results from the rock chip sampling are expected in September.

In addition to the sampling, Manhattan Corporation will commence a “first ever” high-resolution fixed-wing magnetic survey over the Hook Lake area, covering more than 11,500-line kilometres across the Jaws–Spectre block. Historic collar locations at the Jaws deposit have been accurately recorded using GPS units. Historical diamond drill core from the Jaws, Spectre and Defender target areas was located on site, with the company evaluating a potential core resampling programme.

According to Manhattan Corporation CEO, Mr Kell Nielsen, the field program confirmed the project’s potential for both significant gold and polymetallic VMS discoveries. The company is eagerly awaiting assay results and the commencement of the magnetic survey. The activities lay the foundation and focus for inaugural drilling in early 2026. Discussions with contractors, First Nations and permitting authorities are well underway to ensure a rapid move into the next phase of exploration.