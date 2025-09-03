Marvel Gold Completes Sale of Tabakorole Project, Focuses on Tanzania

Marvel Gold Limited (ASX: MVL), an Australian resources company, has announced the completion of the sale of its interests in the Tabakorole Gold Project in Mali to PMCE International Limited. The transaction, initially announced on 26 August 2025, has been finalised with both parties fulfilling their obligations under the share purchase agreement. Marvel Gold recently acquired the Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania, located on the highly prospective Iramba-Sekenke Greenstone Belt of Tanzania. Marvel also holds exploration projects in Mali and has recently divested some of those assets.

Executive Director Tim Strong stated that the divestment marks a key step in the company’s strategy to streamline its project portfolio and focus on the newly acquired Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania. He added that the company wishes PMCE well in advancing their exploration efforts in Mali. The proceeds of $250,000, received through a Subscription Agreement, will be used to support upcoming exploration programs in Tanzania.

In addition to the project sale, Marvel Gold has issued 14,445,022 fully paid ordinary shares, pursuant to the Subscription Agreement detailed in the earlier announcement on 26 August 2025. The company has confirmed that the shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and that it has complied with the relevant provisions of the Act. An Appendix 2A was also released today with additional details.

The company is enthusiastic about commencing on-ground exploration work at Hanang and intends to keep shareholders informed as it progresses through this next phase of growth. This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Marvel Gold Limited.