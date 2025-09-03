Excite Secures $2.14 Million Contract with Keyton Retirement Living

Excite Technology Services Limited (ASX:EXT) has announced a $2.14 million contract renewal with Keyton Retirement Living. Excite offers comprehensive cybersecurity services, including threat prevention, managed cloud and IT services, specialist digital forensics, incident response, forensic investigations, and accredited training to ensure a safe Australia. The agreement will see Excite continue to deliver a comprehensive suite of managed cyber security and managed IT services to Keyton.

The contract reinforces Excite’s existing relationship with Keyton and reflects Keyton’s trust in Excite’s ability to safeguard their operations and support their technology transformation. Keyton’s decision to renew and expand its engagement highlights the strategic importance of Excite’s integrated cyber and IT managed services offering. The contract will enable Excite to work closely with Keyton, providing flexible project resources and aligning cyber security and IT operations with Keyton’s strategic objectives.

Key terms of the agreement include an annual contract value of $1.07 million, a two-year term, and the option for renewal for a further two years. The contract is terminable at Keyton’s option with six months’ notice. Keyton Retirement Living is a leading owner, operator, and developer in Australia’s retirement living sector, committed to providing safe, secure, and connected communities for residents.

Excite CEO Bryan Saba stated that the company is proud to continue its partnership with Keyton, emphasizing the confidence Keyton places in Excite’s people and capabilities. He added that the renewal strengthens Excite’s ability to work side-by-side with Keyton, ensuring they have access to the right expertise and project resources.