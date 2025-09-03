Altair Minerals Bolsters Exploration Team with Ex-Reunion Gold Experts, Identifies New High-Priority Targets at Greater Oko Project

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR), an Australian Securities Exchange-listed company focused on resource sector investments through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, and project generation, has announced the addition of the ex-Reunion Gold geological firm, GexplOre, to its exploration team. The company believes this will strengthen its exploration efforts at the Greater Oko Project in Guyana. GexplOre, co-founded by Mr. Dennis Lahondes, brings specialised expertise in exploration within the Guiana Shield, having played a pivotal role in defining drill targets at the Oko West Deposit, which was acquired for $1 billion in 2024 by GMIN.

The addition of GexplOre comes as Altair finalises its exploration strategy under the guidance of Rich Munson, Altair’s In-Country Executive Director. In conjunction with this strategic team addition, Altair announced that an Airborne Magnetics survey has identified numerous broad structures for immediate follow-up at the Greater Oko Project. These magnetic anomalies are analogous to signatures present within neighbouring deposits and are considered critical for identifying major gold deposits on the Oko Shear.

The Greater Oko Project shows the largest magnetic targets present on the Oko Shear. The airborne magnetics data presents clearly defined targets which coincides perfectly with the geochemical E1 and W1 anomalies at South Oko. New regional targets have also been identified including the S1 target, located 3km south from the E1 & W1 Targets, with a magnetic high that is analogous in scale and orientation to the Ghanie Deposit of G2 Goldfields. CEO Faheem Ahmed stated the company intends to get ‘boots on the ground’ imminently to advance South Oko towards drill stage.

Altair is finalising its exploration plans while completing due diligence programs in parallel and intends to advance South Oko to the same exploration stage as North Peters, so that drilling can occur at both targets in simultaneous fashion, subject to completion of due diligence and shareholder approvals.