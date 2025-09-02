Trump Dismisses Lowering Tariffs on Indian Imports

US President Donald Trump has stated he is not considering lowering tariffs on imports from India. This announcement comes a week after the United States doubled levies on Indian imports to 50 per cent, a move reportedly triggered by India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The increased tariffs impact a significant portion of goods shipped to the US, which is India’s largest export market.

When questioned by reporters about potentially reducing tariffs, Trump responded with a firm “no”. While acknowledging a positive relationship with India, Trump criticised what he described as a historically imbalanced trade dynamic. He asserted that India has, for many years, imposed substantially high tariffs, creating a one-sided relationship that disadvantaged the United States.

According to Trump, India’s tariffs were among the highest in the world. The recent doubling of tariffs to 50 per cent affects over 55 per cent of goods exported from India to the United States. This decision follows months of negotiations between New Delhi and Washington, leaving Indian officials surprised by the escalation.

The US has been critical of India’s protectionist policies and high tariff rates, which have been a source of frustration for American trade negotiators. Trump’s stance indicates a continued focus on addressing these perceived imbalances in the trade relationship between the two nations.