Brambles Responds to ASX Aware Letter

Brambles has responded to an ASX Aware Letter issued after a sharp increase in its share price following its full-year results announcement on August 21. The transport and logistics company, which specialises in providing supply chain solutions with reusable pallets, crates, and containers, saw its shares surge 13.2 per cent after announcing a US$400 million buyback and issuing earnings guidance that exceeded expectations for 2026. Brambles stated that its full-year results, ending June 30, were broadly in line with market expectations and its previously issued guidance.

The company reported that there was no significant deviation across key financial metrics. Sales revenue growth reached 3 per cent, just slightly below the revised guidance range of 4–5 per cent. Underlying profit growth was 10 per cent, falling within the projected 8–11 per cent range. Free cash flow before dividends amounted to US$1.1 billion, marginally surpassing the guidance range of US$900 million–US$1 billion.

Brambles clarified that market expectations were based on its guidance and analysts’ forecasts, and it did not consider the results to be an earnings surprise. The company also noted that its FY25 free cash flow performance, while exceeding guidance, is evaluated by the market in terms of sustainability rather than solely the annual figure. Brambles believes the trading activity in its shares following the results likely reflects the positive FY26 guidance, which includes anticipated sales revenue growth of 3–5 per cent, a higher final dividend, and the US$400 million on-market buyback.