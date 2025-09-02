CZR Resources Finalises Conditions for Robe Mesa Iron Ore Project Sale

CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR), a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of resource projects, has announced that all remaining conditions precedent to the sale of its interest in certain tenements comprising the Robe Mesa Iron Ore Project have been satisfied or waived. The sale, previously announced on 17 April 2025, 29 April 2025, 29 May 2025 and 4 June 2025, will result in cash consideration of approximately A$75 million for CZR.

The RRJV Transaction involves the sale of CZR’s interest in the Robe Mesa Iron Ore Project. With all conditions now met, CZR is proceeding towards the finalisation of the transaction. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s strategic objectives.

Completion of the RRJV Transaction is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, 9 September 2025. The company has confirmed that this announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of CZR Resources Ltd. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

For further information, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to contact Stefan Murphy, Managing Director of CZR Resources Ltd, or Paul Armstrong of Read Corporate.