Empire Resources Commences Aircore Drilling at Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project

Empire Resources Limited (ASX: ERL) announced the commencement of a 2,000-meter aircore (AC) drilling program at its Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project. Empire Resources is focused on the exploration and development of resource projects. The company’s key asset is the Penny’s Find gold mine. The program consists of approximately 39 holes and is scheduled to begin on September 9, 2025.

The AC drilling program follows a field assessment conducted by Empire’s consultant geologists last month. The assessment highlighted several prospects, including Just Desserts-Trajan and YT01, as potential targets for new copper-gold mineralisation. The drilling will also include shallow testing of surface gossans at the Marcus and Lorne prospects.

The company anticipates the drilling program will take between 7 to 10 days to complete. This drilling effort aims to expand the understanding and potential of the Yuinmery Copper-Gold Project, building upon previous exploration efforts. More information can be found in the company’s ASX announcement “Yuinmery June RC drilling program results” released on August 11, 2025.

The announcement was authorised for release by Michael Ruane, Non-Executive Chairman.