archTIS Retail Entitlement Offer Opens

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9), a global provider of data-centric software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, has announced the opening of the retail component of its accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer. The offer, announced on 27 August 2025, is on a 1 for 3 basis. Eligible retail shareholders are invited to subscribe for one new share for every three shares held at an issue price of $0.15 per share.

The company has made the Retail Offer Booklet and personalized Entitlement and Acceptance Forms available to eligible retail shareholders. Shareholders who have elected to receive electronic communications will receive these documents via email. Other eligible retail shareholders will receive a letter with instructions on how to access the Retail Offer Booklet and Acceptance Form online through the Automic Investor Portal.

The retail component of the Entitlement Offer is scheduled to close on Thursday, 11 September 2025. Ineligible retail shareholders will also receive a letter notifying them of the offer and their ineligibility to participate. archTIS’s information security solutions protect sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies.

Shareholders with questions about the Entitlement Offer are encouraged to contact Automic Group, the company’s share registry, at 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (from outside Australia), between 8:30am and 7:00pm (AEST), Monday to Friday, or via email at corporate.actions@automicgroup.com.au during the offer period.