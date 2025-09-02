4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a global medical technology company revolutionising respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, has announced the receipt of a $6.0 million Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive. This, coupled with a recently announced $10.0 million strategic investment from Pro Medicus, brings 4DMedical’s pro forma cash balance as at 30 June 2025 to $22.9 million. The company is focused on delivering world-class diagnostic tools globally.

Additionally, 4DMedical highlighted the potential for a further capital injection of up to $22.7 million through the exercise of approximately 41 million options (ASX:4DXOA) before their expiry on 1 October. The exercise price for these options is $0.55. The company believes that with this additional capital, 4DMedical is well-positioned to execute the rollout of CT:VQ™ and continue the commercialisation of its existing product suite.

Furthermore, the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, also known as the “Blue Journal,” published a study evaluating XV Technology® (XV LVAS®) for patients with advanced COPD undergoing bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) treatment. The research demonstrated high accuracy in predicting life-threatening pneumothorax complications, enabling clinicians to significantly improve patient safety and outcomes in COPD treatment. The company’s MD/CEO, Andreas Fouras, noted the technology’s power to improve patient management while reducing the burden of complications for health systems.