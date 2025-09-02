Scalare Partners Completes Share Purchase Plan, Raising $90,848

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP), a leading technology accelerator empowering visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow, has announced the successful completion of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP raised $90,848 before costs. This follows a previously announced $3.0 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, bringing the total capital raised to $3.09 million.

The SPP allowed eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in the company. The offer price was $0.12 per share, and included one free attaching option exercisable at $0.18 with an expiry date of two years from issue.

The company intends to allocate the raised funds towards completing the acquisition of Tank Stream Labs, which was announced on 14 July 2025. Additional funds will be allocated to investing in new portfolio companies, general working capital, and covering the costs associated with the offer.

Allotment of the new shares is expected to occur on or around 8 September 2025, to accommodate international funds settlement. This will involve the issue of 757,067 fully paid ordinary shares and 378,535 free attaching options. The issue of SPP Shares and all Attaching Options are subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for 3 September 2025. The Scalare Board approved the release of this announcement.