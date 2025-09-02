DY6 Metals Confirms High-Grade Rutile at Central Project

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6), a company focused on discovering and developing strategic metal resources, has announced the confirmation of high-grade saprolite-hosted rutile mineralisation at its Central Rutile Project in Cameroon. The company is pleased to report results from X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) and X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) analysis undertaken on samples from its reconnaissance auger, channel, and grab sample campaign. The analysis, conducted by XRD Analytical & Consulting in South Africa, confirms rutile as the dominant titanium-bearing mineral at the project, with low levels of ilmenite and no leucoxene present.

The assay results, received from Scientific Services in Cape Town, included data from 10 auger holes, 12 channel sample localities, and 3 stream samples. Auger and channel samples confirmed heavy mineral (HM) and rutile mineralisation extending from the surface. High-grade mineralisation was identified, with up to 2.1% rutile over 1 metre at Nsimbo and 1.57% rutile over 1 metre at Alamba. Significant channel sample intercepts included 3.5m @ 0.78% rutile from 0m, including 1m @ 2.1% rutile from 1m, and 5.8m @ 0.47% rutile from 0m, including 1m @ 1.57% rutile from surface.

Significant auger intercepts included 2.25m @ 0.6% rutile, including 0.95m @ 0.96% rutile from surface, and 0.8m @ 0.66% rutile from surface. CEO Cliff Fitzhenry noted that these first assays of reconnaissance samples confirm the presence of high-grade rutile mineralisation at the Central Rutile Project, with grades of up to 2.1% and 1.57% over 1m from surface respectively. The company’s systematic soil sampling campaign, covering the full 5,901km project area, is nearing 35% completion.

DY6 Metals has recently completed follow-up reconnaissance auger drilling at high-priority targets in the northern Nsimbo and Alamba tenements, with 24 holes drilled for 237.9m. Further results will be reported over the coming months as the exploration programs progress. This announcement has been authorised by the Board of DY6.