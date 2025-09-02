Brambles Director Steps Down Amid REA Group Move

Brambles Limited has announced that non-executive director Cameron McIntyre will step down from the board following the company’s annual general meeting on October 23. McIntyre’s resignation comes as he prepares to take on the role of chief executive officer at REA Group, effective November 3. Brambles provides supply chain solutions, including pallets, crates, and containers, across various industries. The company aims to optimise resource use and reduce environmental impact through its circular business model.

McIntyre joined the Brambles board in November of the previous year and his departure will not trigger an immediate search for a replacement. Chairman John Mullen, who also chairs Qantas, expressed the board’s understanding of McIntyre’s decision, acknowledging the demands of his new executive position at REA Group.

Mullen confirmed that the board is confident it retains the necessary skills and expertise to effectively support Brambles’ ongoing business strategy and operational objectives following McIntyre’s departure. He thanked McIntyre for his contributions during his tenure.

REA Group operates real estate websites and platforms. The company connects buyers, sellers, and renters with property listings and related services. Brambles has not indicated any plans to immediately appoint a new director to fill the vacancy left by McIntyre.