Centaurus Metals Requests Trading Halt

Centaurus Metals has requested an immediate trading halt of its securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The halt was requested pending an upcoming announcement related to power access for its Jaguar Project. Centaurus Metals is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Northern Brazil. The company aims to become a major nickel sulphide producer.

The trading halt, according to the company’s request, will remain in effect until the earlier of either the release of the aforementioned announcement to the market, or the commencement of normal trading activity on Thursday, June 27th, 2024. Investors are advised to monitor the ASX announcements platform for further details as they become available. This halt ensures that all market participants have equal access to the new information before trading resumes.

The Jaguar Project is Centaurus Metals’ primary focus, and any updates regarding infrastructure, such as power access, are considered material to the company’s valuation and future prospects. The company believes the trading halt is necessary to prevent any potential information asymmetry while it finalises the announcement.

Centaurus Metals has not provided further details on the nature of the power access announcement, but it is expected to clarify the situation before trading resumes. Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to review the announcement carefully once it is released.