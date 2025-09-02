Nick Scali Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Nick Scali Limited has announced the appointment of Niran Peiris as an independent non-executive director. Peiris brings a wealth of experience in the financial services and insurance sectors to the furniture retailer. Nick Scali Limited is a furniture retail company that offers a range of furniture products for the living room, dining room, and bedroom. It operates stores across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Peiris’s background includes serving as the chief executive officer of Allianz Australia and holding chief financial officer positions in various companies within the financial sector. He currently holds the position of lead independent non-executive director at Peter Warren Automotive, adding to his governance and strategic oversight experience.

John Ingram, chair of Nick Scali, expressed confidence that Peiris’s insights would bolster the company’s governance and contribute to its strategic goals. The appointment is aimed at further strengthening the board’s capabilities as the company continues to pursue its objectives in the furniture retail market.

Peiris will stand for election as a director at the company’s 2025 annual general meeting, allowing shareholders to formally endorse his appointment to the board. His extensive experience is expected to provide valuable guidance and support to Nick Scali’s strategic direction.