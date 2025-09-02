Region Group Names New Chief Executive

Region Group has announced the appointment of Greg Chubb as its new chief executive officer, effective March of next year. Chubb, currently serving as chief operating officer at Link REIT in Hong Kong, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Region Group is a property manager that owns and manages shopping centres across Australia. It focuses on delivering sustainable income and long-term capital growth for its security holders.

Chubb’s background includes significant retail property experience gained from previous positions at Charter Hall, Coles, and Mirvac. His appointment signals a new chapter for Region Group as it continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the Australian property market.

Anthony Mellowes, the outgoing chief executive, will remain in his current position until Chubb commences his role. Following the handover, Mellowes will transition away from the day-to-day operations of the company. He will stay on until the conclusion of his contract in May of the following year, ensuring a smooth transition period.

This change in leadership marks a significant moment for Region Group as it positions itself for future growth and innovation under Chubb’s direction. The company will look to leverage Chubb’s extensive experience to further enhance its portfolio and deliver value to its stakeholders.