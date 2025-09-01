US Stocks Poised for Further Gains

US stock markets could surge by another 20 per cent by the end of next year, fuelled by enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, according to strategists at Evercore ISI. Their analysis suggests substantial growth driven by technological advancements.

Evercore ISI forecasts the S&P 500 will hit 7750 points by the end of 2025. Chief equity and quantitative strategist Julian Emanuel noted that a “technological revolution” would elevate stocks. This projection anticipates a 20 per cent increase from the previous Friday’s market close, building on the S&P 500’s nearly 10 per cent rally year-to-date.

Emanuel’s 2025 target represents the most optimistic forecast on Wall Street to date, according to Bloomberg data. The strategists highlighted that the transformative impact of AI is causing earnings to exceed expectations. They pointed out that the second quarter demonstrated “double-digit growth and broad upside surprises despite tariff/policy uncertainty”.

Evercore ISI provides investment banking and advisory services, wealth and investment management, and investment research. The firm is headquartered in New York City and serves a diverse range of clients globally.