Optus Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

Optus, the Singaporean-owned telecommunications company, has appointed Betty Ivanoff as its new chief legal officer. Ivanoff will head a newly formed legal and compliance team, with a focus on strengthening the company’s corporate governance. Optus provides a range of telecommunications services, including mobile, internet, and entertainment, to consumers and businesses across Australia. The company aims to deliver innovative solutions and connectivity through its extensive network infrastructure.

Ivanoff brings extensive experience to the role, having previously led legal teams at major corporations such as Star Entertainment, Crown Resorts, GrainCorp, and Coca-Cola. Her appointment comes at a critical time for Optus as it navigates several legal challenges and strives to improve its corporate accountability.

Optus is currently addressing legal issues, including admitting to unconscionable conduct related to past sales practices. In June, the company agreed to pay a $100 million penalty following a lawsuit brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Additionally, Optus is defending lawsuits brought by regulators alleging inadequate protection of customer data prior to a significant cyberattack in 2022.

Optus CEO Stephen Rue stated that Ivanoff’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the company’s transparency and accountability. The appointment of a dedicated chief legal officer underscores Optus’ commitment to addressing its legal challenges and strengthening its governance framework.