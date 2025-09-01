Synertec Secures Another Powerhouse Microgrid Order from Santos

Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX: SOP), a technology development and engineering growth company enabling a low carbon future through innovative technology solutions, has been awarded a purchase order from Santos Limited (ASX: STO) for another Powerhouse microgrid system. The system is destined for a key gas development site in remote Queensland, building on previous successful installations within the Gladstone Liquified Natural Gas Joint Venture (GLNG JV) in the Surat-Bowen Basin.

The Powerhouse system is a 100% renewable, AI-driven microgrid developed by Synertec, designed to provide reliable and continuous power for industrial applications in remote locations. According to Synertec, the system’s unique Predictive Intelligence control system is currently undergoing global patent protection. Synertec guarantees the system’s availability, asserting that it offers more reliable and lower-cost energy compared to traditional thermal or hybrid systems, with the added benefit of zero emissions.

The system is expected to be deployed to a greenfield development site near existing Powerhouse units and is projected to contribute to Synertec’s revenue in Q4 FY26. The agreement follows a Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) delivery model with a flat monthly rental over a minimum three-year term and an accepted asset life of 15 years. Synertec Managing Director Michael Carroll stated that the repeat orders validate Powerhouse’s flexibility, performance, and commercial viability and pave the way for broader deployment opportunities.