SPC Global Secures $134 Million Debt Financing from Commonwealth Bank

SPC Global Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPG), a company focused on providing nourishment and wellness for consumers globally through its portfolio of brands including SPC, The Original Beverage Co, Nature One and Natural Ingredients, has announced the successful transition of its senior lending partner from Scottish Pacific to Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). CBA will provide debt financing totalling $134 million to the group. The four companies were brought together under SPC Global in December 2024, with the company’s listing on the ASX (ASX:SPG).

The new debt facilities, in conjunction with the $20 million Fixed Rate Unsecured Notes bond raised in April 2025, equip SPC Global with a total facility of $154 million, consistent with previous guidance. This strategic move is expected to yield annual interest savings of approximately $3 million for the group. SPC Global anticipates these savings will bolster its financial position and allow for increased investment in growth initiatives and general corporate requirements.

The company says that with a strong agricultural heritage, around 800 employees, and operations in Australia and Asia, the company has ambitions to grow both domestically and internationally.

The announcement was authorised by the SPC Global Holdings Ltd Board.