ClearVue Technologies Announces Strategic Reset and Cost Savings

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV), an Australian technology company integrating solar technology into building surfaces, has announced a strategic reset following a comprehensive review by Kidder Williams. The review’s conclusions, adopted by the Board, emphasise a refocused strategy, a refreshed management team and organisational structure, and the addition of industry experience to the Board of Directors. ClearVue’s technology integrates solar technology into building façade and rooftop surfaces to provide renewable energy generation and offset the operational carbon footprint of buildings. The company’s advanced, patented glass technology preserves glass transparency while generating energy.

The company’s new strategic plan prioritises Australian, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets and core products. It aims to establish clear near and medium-term commercial targets supported by an enhanced CRM system. The plan also includes strengthening the organisational structure with enhanced business development capability and adding two Board members with building industry experience.

In addition to the strategic overhaul, ClearVue has implemented permanent cost-cutting initiatives expected to deliver approximately $3.4 million in annualised savings. These savings are primarily driven by the restructuring of U.S. and U.K. operations, as well as the discontinuation of the OptiCrop project following a comprehensive review which deemed it commercially unviable. Managing Director Douglas Hunt expressed enthusiasm for the changes, noting an increase in requests for proposals as a result of refocused business development initiatives.

Kidder Williams Chairman David Williams highlighted the defining steps taken by ClearVue in strengthening board composition, organisational structure, and establishing a robust strategic plan. He also noted Kidder Williams will assist with capital management to support growth, including identifying a cornerstone investor or potential collaboration partners. The announcement was authorised by the Board of ClearVue Technologies Limited.