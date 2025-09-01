Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX:EQS) has announced a revised timeline for the completion of its acquisition of Baker Young Limited’s business and assets. Equity Story Group Ltd is a diversified Australian financial services company that offers investor education, market research, trading insights, wealth management, stockbroking, funds management, and capital markets services. The acquisition, initially slated for completion on or before 31 August 2025, is now anticipated to finalise in September, pending the satisfaction of all remaining conditions.

The delay is attributed to pending conditions precedent, primarily the transfer of the lease for the Adelaide premises and the finalisation of employment contracts and leave liabilities for staff transitioning to Equity Story. Once completed, the Baker Young brand will operate as a dedicated, full-service Wealth Management and Stockbroking division.

Equity Story’s services include equities market advice, proprietary trading strategies and educational content delivered via subscription, including written publications, podcasts, live seminars and online courses. The company also provides members with exclusive investment opportunities, capital raises and managed funds. The announcement was authorised for release by the CEO of Equity Story Group Ltd.