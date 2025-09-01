RPMGlobal Shares Soar on Caterpillar Acquisition Offer

RPMGlobal’s shares have surged by over 20 per cent following a non-binding proposal from Caterpillar to acquire all of its shares and options for $5 per share. The offer values RPMGlobal at approximately $1.12 billion in equity and $1.05 billion in enterprise value. This represents a 32.6 per cent premium to the last closing price and a 44.2 per cent premium to the one-month volume-weighted average price (VWAP). The proposed price is also 14.6 times RPM’s financial year 2026 software annual recurring revenue, which is estimated at $71.8 million. Shares in RPMGlobal rallied 23.9 per cent to $4.67 following the announcement.

RPMGlobal has agreed to grant Caterpillar a six-week exclusivity period to conduct confirmatory due diligence and negotiate a binding scheme implementation deed. Subject to the absence of a superior proposal and a positive independent expert assessment, the RPMGlobal board intends to recommend the transaction to its shareholders. The company said it will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments.

RPMGlobal is a global leader in mining software solutions, providing technology and professional development services across the mining lifecycle. Listed on the ASX since 2008, the company serves clients in over 125 countries. MA Moelis Australia and Baker McKenzie are acting as advisors to RPMGlobal on this transaction.