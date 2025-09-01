Acciona Energia Appoints New Australian Managing Director

Spanish-owned renewables developer Acciona Energia has appointed Gavin Reymond as the new managing director for its Australian operations. Reymond previously served as the head of strategy at Acciona’s Australian infrastructure business, where he directed renewable energy industry investment and development. Acciona Energia is a global company focused on developing and managing renewable energy projects. The company aims to contribute to a sustainable future by providing clean energy solutions.

Reymond’s experience also includes involvement in delivering major infrastructure projects such as Western Sydney Airport, Sydney Metro, and the Western Harbour Tunnel. His appointment comes at a crucial time for Acciona Energia as it expands its renewable energy footprint in Australia.

The company is currently commissioning the MacIntyre project in south-western Queensland, which will be the largest wind farm in the Southern Hemisphere. Additionally, Acciona is developing the 480-megawatt Aldoga solar farm near Gladstone, located in Queensland’s central coastal region. These projects highlight Acciona Energia’s commitment to growing its presence in the Australian renewable energy market.

Reymond’s leadership is expected to drive further growth and innovation for Acciona Energia in Australia, supporting the country’s transition to a cleaner energy future. His experience in both renewable energy and major infrastructure projects positions him well to oversee the company’s ambitious plans.