Queensland Minister Considers Coast Entertainment Project

Coast Entertainment has received a Proposed Call-In Notice from the Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning. The notice indicates the Minister is considering using his legal authority to assume control of the company’s development application. This intervention is being contemplated due to potential impacts on the State’s economy and environment.

The Minister has initiated a consultation process, inviting feedback from relevant stakeholders before making a final decision on whether to formally call in the application. Coast Entertainment, as a result, is cooperating fully with the State Government in this consultation process. Coast Entertainment will keep the market informed of any developments following the conclusion of this feedback period.

Coast Entertainment is an organisation focused on entertainment and leisure projects. Their core business involves developing and managing various entertainment venues and attractions. The company has stated that it remains uncertain whether the development application will ultimately be approved. Furthermore, Coast Entertainment clarifies that no definitive decisions or plans have been formulated regarding the land in question, contingent upon potential approval.

The company emphasizes that any future actions are subject to the outcome of the governmental review and subsequent decisions. Coast Entertainment will continue to adhere to all regulatory requirements and maintain open communication with stakeholders throughout this process.