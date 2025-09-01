Austal Founder John Rothwell Retires

Austal’s founder and inaugural chairman, John Rothwell, has retired from his position as non-executive director, marking the end of a 38-year career with the shipbuilder. Rothwell remained on the board to ensure a smooth transition to the new chairman, Richard Spencer, earlier this year. His departure follows the release of robust financial results and the signing of the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement.

Austal is a global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor, specialising in designing, constructing, and supporting advanced naval vessels. The company is also one of two foreign-owned prime contractors building and sustaining ships for the US Navy. Under Rothwell’s guidance, Austal has delivered over 350 vessels to 122 commercial and defence clients in 59 countries. The company has grown to include approximately 4,500 employees, with shipbuilding operations spanning Australia, the United States, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Chairman Richard Spencer acknowledged Rothwell’s visionary leadership and innovative contributions, describing his impact on Australian shipbuilding as “legendary”. He emphasised that Rothwell’s business insight and dedication are integral to Austal’s operations. Rothwell will continue to support Austal in an advisory capacity.

Austal stands as Australia’s largest defence exporter, focusing on advanced shipbuilding technologies. The company’s work includes conventional, autonomous, and submarine modules for Virginia Class nuclear submarines, solidifying its position in the international defence market.