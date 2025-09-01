Coast Entertainment Holdings Receives Proposed Call-In Notice for Dreamworld Land Development

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (ASX: CEH) has provided an update regarding its Preliminary Approval Development Application for land associated with its Dreamworld theme park. Coast Entertainment Holdings operates iconic tourist destinations including Dreamworld and SkyPoint. The company referred to its prior announcement on June 18, 2025, concerning the potential for the Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure and Planning to exercise statutory powers to ‘call-in’ the application under the Planning Act.

The company confirmed that it has received a Proposed Call-In Notice from the Minister. The notice indicates that the Minister is proposing to call in, assess, and decide on the Application on the basis that it affects the economic and environmental interests of the State. As part of the process, the Minister has requested representations from interested stakeholders. Following this, he will decide whether or not to call in the matter for consideration and assessment.

Coast Entertainment Holdings stated that it will provide a further update to the market following the representation period. This update will advise whether a Call-in Notice is issued by the Minister or whether the current Council process will continue. The company emphasized that it has no information regarding the potential approval of its Application. Further, no decisions have been made, nor have any commitments or arrangements been entered into, regarding the proposed use of the land if the Application receives approval.

The announcement was authorised by the Chairman of Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited. Further inquiries can be directed to Chris Todd, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary.