Aeeris Ltd CEO Kerry Plowright Announces Retirement

Aeeris Ltd (ASX: AER) announced today that Mr. Kerry Plowright has retired from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, effective 31 August 2025. Aeeris Ltd is a leading Environmental Services company specialising in the delivery of weather and climate intelligence through its subsidiaries, Early Warning Network (EWN) and Climatics. The company focuses on early environmental warnings and pioneering hazard reduction technologies.

Plowright founded Early Warning Network Pty Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Aeeris, in 2007 and has been instrumental in guiding the company since its inception. Under his leadership, Early Warning Network Pty Ltd developed early warning systems and location-based intelligence solutions, aiding businesses and communities across Australia and New Zealand in managing risk and responding to extreme weather and climate events.

During his 18-year tenure, Plowright dedicated himself to building the business, developing its technology platforms, and steering its growth. The board acknowledged his vision and commitment, which have established Aeeris as a leader in climate risk and resilience solutions. The board, staff, and shareholders extended their gratitude to Plowright for his contribution, leadership, and dedication, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The board will update the market regarding succession planning and leadership transition in due course. In the interim, James Harris, the Chief Operating Officer, will report directly to the board. This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Aeeris Ltd.