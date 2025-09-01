MA Financial Group Completes Acquisition of IP Generation

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX: MAF) has announced the completion of its acquisition of IP Generation, initially announced on May 22, 2025. MA Financial Group is a diversified financial services firm with a focus on asset management, lending, corporate advisory and equities. The acquisition sees MA Financial Group expand its portfolio through the purchase of IP Generation Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries.

The completion involved the issuance of approximately 11.4 million MAF shares as part of the upfront acquisition consideration, factoring in standard completion adjustments for net debt and working capital. A deferred component of approximately $10.4 million is structured with 50% payable in cash and the remaining 50% in MAF shares, scheduled for disbursement in 12 months.

Further earnout consideration may be provided contingent upon the achievement of specific future performance milestones, aligning with the growth objectives of the combined entity. MAF shares issued as consideration will be subject to escrow arrangements, generally spanning up to five years. However, 21% of the fixed consideration shares have a short-term escrow period of 90 days from the completion date.

The announcement was authorised for release by Julian Biggins, Joint CEO of MA Financial Group Limited. Investors and interested parties can contact Michael Leonard for further information.