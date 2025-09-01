Austral Gold Secures US$1 Million Loan for Casposo Project

Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD), a gold and silver mining producer focused on building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas, has announced that its subsidiary, Casposo Argentina Ltd., has secured a US$1 million loan from Banco San Juan S.A. in Argentina. This follows a previous US$7 million loan facility established in December 2024 with the same institution. The announcement was made on September 1, 2025.

The loan is intended to bolster working capital as the refurbishment of the Casposo processing plant nears completion. Key upgrades completed since the last update on July 31, 2025, include the relining and installation of the SAG mill, the installation of new hydrocyclones, and substantial refurbishment of the filter band. The project is now moving towards the commissioning phase.

The material terms of the loan agreement stipulate that the loan amount is US$1 million, with a term of 180 days from disbursement. The interest rate is set at 8.5% per annum. Repayment will be a lump-sum payment at maturity, funded by proceeds from mineral exports, though an early repayment option is available. The loan is unsecured.

Austral Gold continues to advance its portfolio of producing and exploration assets. The company’s strategic pillars are production, exploration and equity investments, and further information can be found on their website.