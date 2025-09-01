Ryder Capital Announces Preliminary August Performance Update

Ryder Capital Limited (RYD), an ASX-listed investment firm, today released a preliminary performance update for August 2025. The announcement precedes the full August Net Tangible Asset (NTA) release, prompted by a substantial positive shift in the company’s investment portfolio during the month. Ryder Capital focuses on identifying and investing in undervalued companies with significant growth potential. The company aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders through a concentrated portfolio of investments.

The update reveals an estimated 12.75% increase in the company’s investment portfolio for August. This figure represents performance up to market close on 29 August 2025. This strong performance drove the closing pre-tax NTA per share to $1.964 before the payment of the final dividend of 5.5 cents.

The company encourages any inquiries regarding this announcement to be directed to enquiries@rydercapital.com.au. Ryder Capital’s official website can be found at www.rydercapital.com.au. The announcement was authorised for release by Peter Constable, Chairman.