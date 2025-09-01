HALO Technologies Announces $11 Million Rights Issue

HALO Technologies Holdings Ltd (ASX: HAL), a fintech company that develops multi-functional integrated global equities research and investment software solutions for self-directed investors, self-funded retirees, and financial professionals, has announced a renounceable pro rata rights issue to raise up to $11 million. The offer will be available to eligible shareholders, providing an opportunity to purchase 3.56 new shares for every 1 share held, at a price of $0.024 per new share.

The rights issue, partially underwritten by Lodge Corporate Pty Ltd, aims to strengthen HALO’s financial position and support its strategic initiatives. Funds raised will be primarily allocated to replenishing cash reserves used for the recent acquisition of Halo Invest, providing working capital for business growth in both local and UK markets, and funding further international expansion. The offer opens on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, and closes at 7:00 PM (AEST) on Monday, 22 September 2025.

Eligible shareholders, being those with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as of the record date, will also have the opportunity to apply for additional shares beyond their entitlement through a shortfall offer. This allows shareholders to increase their investment in HALO. The company has determined that it is unreasonable to extend the offer to ineligible shareholders due to the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in overseas jurisdictions.

The company encourages all eligible shareholders to carefully review the offer document in its entirety and seek professional advice before making an investment decision. HALO Technologies is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code HAL.