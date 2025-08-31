Hot Stocks: 4DMedical, Lotus Resources, ActivePort

US stocks ended lower on Friday as investors took profits into the long weekend, pulling back after record highs earlier in the week and strong earnings from Nvidia. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% but still closed out its fourth consecutive monthly gain, while the Nasdaq fell 1.15% and the Dow edged down 0.2%. Fresh inflation data kept pressure on sentiment, with core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure, rising 2.9% in July, its fastest pace since February. Strategists noted the Fed remains open to rate cuts, but decisions will hinge on whether labour market weakness outweighs inflation risks.

Despite Friday’s losses, August brought solid gains, with the Dow up more than 3% and the Nasdaq higher by 1.6%, though history points to September as the weakest month for equities. Nvidia fell more than 3% on reports Alibaba had developed a rival chip for China, while Caterpillar and Gap warned of tariff impacts, weighing further on sentiment.

In Australia, the local market is expected to open lower on Monday, with SPI 200 futures indicating a 0.3% drop. That follows a volatile reporting season but also a strong August rally, which saw the ASX briefly surpass 9,000 points for the first time. Looking ahead, investors will focus on June quarter GDP figures due Wednesday, with NAB forecasting modest growth of 0.3%, while the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday is expected to be pivotal for the Fed’s policy outlook.

4DMedical wins FDA nod for world-first lung imaging tech

4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has received US FDA 510(k) clearance for its CT:VQ™ imaging system, the world’s first non-contrast, CT-based ventilation–perfusion technology. Unlike traditional nuclear VQ scans that require radiotracers, CT:VQ™ extracts lung airflow and blood flow data directly from routine CT scans, offering safer, faster, and more accessible diagnostics. With over one million VQ scans conducted annually in the US, management estimates an addressable market of US$1.1bn. The company expects to displace nuclear scans entirely and expand into new applications such as disease monitoring and screening.

Lotus Resources drums first yellowcake at Kayelekera restart

Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) has produced the first U3O8 (yellowcake) from its 85%-owned Kayelekera mine in Malawi, marking a major milestone in the project’s restart. Production ramp-up is targeted to 2.4M lbs per year by Q1 2026, with first shipments due late 2025. Kayelekera last produced in 2014, and its restart was completed on time and on budget. Lotus has binding sales agreements for up to 3.8M lbs of uranium with three North American utilities, positioning the company as a global uranium producer at a time of rising demand.

ActivePort debuts Asia’s first software-driven carrier exchange

ActivePort (ASX:ATV) has launched Asia’s first software-defined Network-to-Network Interconnect (NNI) exchange in Singapore, enabling carriers to link seamlessly and extend services across borders. The platform integrates Megaport’s global connectivity to more than 1,000 data centres, while ActivePort’s software automates provisioning, billing, and service delivery. Revenue will come from scalable software licensing, with carriers paying port fees and monthly rates for circuits. The go-live is targeted for Q2 2026, with advanced talks underway with major Asian and Indian carriers.