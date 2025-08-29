PEXA Shares Tumble After Lacklustre Results

Shares in PEXA Group Limited (PXA) experienced a sharp decline today, falling 11.1 per cent after the release of its 2024–25 financial year results. The results, while demonstrating modest growth, failed to meet market expectations, compounded by a soft outlook for the current financial year.

Morgans research analyst Richard Coles highlighted that PEXA’s profit of $41 million was 11 per cent below consensus estimates. Operating earnings also disappointed, landing at $135 million, which is 4 per cent below what the market anticipated. PEXA facilitates digital property settlements. It operates Australia’s leading online property exchange network, streamlining the conveyancing process.

Revenue growth, though positive at 16 per cent, reaching $394 million, similarly fell short of expectations. The market’s reaction reflects concern over the company’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory in the face of evolving market conditions.