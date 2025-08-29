ASX Valuations Questioned Amidst Mixed Earnings

Australian equities are displaying a mixed performance, with some sectors thriving while others struggle to meet expectations. According to Prasad Patkar, head of investments at Platypus Asset Management, which oversees $5.5 billion, banks and resource companies have shown resilience. However, companies linked to home building activity, such as Reece, are facing headwinds. Reece, a supplier of plumbing and bathroom products, experienced a 20 per cent fall in full-year earnings due to struggles in Victoria and its US business, resulting in a 16 per cent drop in share price.

Joey Mui, a portfolio manager at Merlon Capital Partners, expressed concern that the flow of funds into major banks and miners has led to excessive valuations that may understate risks. Data indicates that the top ten ASX-listed companies, excluding CSL, are trading at valuations 25 per cent higher than their five-year averages. Goldman Sachs analysis reveals that among the top 20 reporting season winners, none delivered results that led to earnings upgrades exceeding 5 per cent, suggesting a shift towards stocks that avoided disappointment rather than delivering exceptional results.

Conversely, some blue-chip stocks have experienced notable declines. Woolworths shares plummeted 15 per cent after missing earnings expectations and warning of slower sales growth. CSL, a biotechnology company that develops and manufactures a range of pharmaceutical products, saw its biggest one-day share fall since 1994 due to disappointing earnings and a poorly received restructure. Active fund managers are facing challenges due to increasing competition from passive buying, which is impacting the valuations of listed companies.

Despite the volatility, investors are urged to maintain discipline and focus on buying businesses at sensible prices. Hugh Conlon from Schroders noted that while extreme price movements can be painful, it is essential to remain steadfast in investment strategies amid the fluctuating market conditions.