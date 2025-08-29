Hot Stocks: 4DMedical, Magnum Mining, Spacetalk

The Australian sharemarket is edging lower in midday trade on Friday, with investors locking in profits after a volatile earnings season.Despite Friday’s weakness, the bourse is still on track to post a fifth straight monthly gain, up 2.5 per cent in August and more than 25 per cent above April’s lows. Real estate and healthcare are weighing most heavily, while technology has rebounded to lead the five rising sectors. Stockland, Charter Hall and GPT Group each slipped about 1 per cent, while Ramsay Health Care fell another 3.1 per cent and Mesoblast tumbled 12.4 per cent after posting a larger annual loss.

The moves follow Thursday’s modest rise, when the index added 0.2 per cent to close at 8980, boosted by Qantas’ record close after an earnings beat and bank gains following a broker upgrade. That came after Wednesday’s 0.3 per cent lift, supported by a sharp rally in lithium miners on upgraded price forecasts, even as Woolworths slumped on weaker profits.

Earlier in the week, sentiment was softer. The index slipped 0.4 per cent on Tuesday as Trump’s push to dismiss a Fed governor unsettled markets, while Monday saw the market finish flat after fading from a record intraday high as mixed earnings offset Wall Street’s strong lead. Taken together, the week has showcased the tension between optimism over interest rate cuts and the harsh scrutiny facing company results, leaving the market struggling for clear direction as the reporting season closes.

On Wall Street, US stocks are modestly higher for the week as of Thursday’s close, with the S&P 500 up 0.5%, the Nasdaq gaining 1%, and the Dow little changed, edging 0.01% higher.

4DMedical posts 56% revenue lift and advances US regulatory pathway

(ASX:4DX) 4DMedicalreported FY2025 revenue of $5.9m, up 56% year-on-year, driven largely by SaaS uptake across 388 global sites. The company filed its FDA 510(k) submission for CT:VQ™, a CT-based ventilation-perfusion imaging technology that could tap into a US$1.1bn market, and signed a reseller agreement with Philips to expand distribution. Strategic momentum was supported by a $10m investment from Pro Medicus and new US contracts at top medical centres

Magnum launches leach testing to unlock Brazil rare earth potential

(ASX:MGU) Magnum Miningcommenced leach testing of high-grade samples from its Palmares Rare Earth Project in Bahia, Brazil. Assays returned up to 1.69% TREO, with enrichment in critical elements Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb, and Y. With 18 tenements at Palmares and further ground at the Azimuth REE Project, Magnum is positioning itself as a major regional rare earths player. Results from ALS Laboratories are expected by late September

Spacetalk accelerates toward breakeven with subscription-led growth