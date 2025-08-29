Validation milestone for Clever Culture Systems

Clever Culture Systems (ASX:CC5) CEO Brent Barnes highlights the recent validation of the company’s 55mm APAS contact plate module, a key step in expanding its automation technology for pharmaceutical cleanroom monitoring. The APAS system now supports both large settle plates and smaller contact plates, meaning customers can automate their entire environmental monitoring workflow with a single instrument. The validation involved testing over 20,000 plates with 0% false negatives, demonstrating reliability in detecting any microbial growth. This upgrade broadens adoption potential among major pharmaceutical clients such as AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb.

The company is already rolling out hardware upgrade kits to existing installations, expecting around US$0.5m in near-term revenue from service work. Brent notes that regulators like the FDA are pushing drugmakers to adopt more accurate, automated systems, positioning APAS as a timely solution.