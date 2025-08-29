Saferoads Holdings Reports Full-Year Profit Driven by Discontinued Operations

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX: SRH), a company specialising in road safety solutions and technology, has released its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report reveals a net profit of $4.34 million, a significant turnaround from the $3.82 million loss reported in the previous corresponding period. This result was largely driven by a substantial profit from discontinued operations, specifically the sale of the Road Safety Rental (RSR) business.

The company’s revenue from continuing operations decreased by 14% to $5.95 million, compared to $6.88 million in the previous year. However, the sale of the RSR business contributed a profit of $5.27 million, which includes a $4.79 million profit from the sale itself. This sale, completed on 1 May 2025 to Onsite Rental Group, involved the transfer of the complete rental fleet, key personnel, long-term rental contracts, and a leased site.

Saferoads also announced an interim dividend of 10.0 cents per share, which was paid on 20 May 2025. The company’s net tangible asset backing per ordinary share remains at 10.8 cents. The financial position of the group reflects cash and cash equivalents of $3.50 million after repayment of bank debt, asset finance debt related to rental assets and the payment of the fully franked dividend.

The financial statements are currently unaudited, with an unmodified audit report anticipated upon completion. The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains active for eligible shareholders. Further details can be found on the company’s website.