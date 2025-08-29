Boom Logistics Announces CEO Departure and Interim Appointment

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL), a company specialising in providing lifting solutions and crane services, has announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Ben Pieyre, effective today, 29 August 2025. This follows the announcement made on 17 July 2025 regarding Mr. Pieyre’s resignation. Boom Logistics provides a comprehensive range of lifting solutions, including crane hire, heavy haulage, and engineering services, catering to diverse industries across Australia.

To ensure a seamless transition, Lester Fernandez, Boom’s Director of Operations, has been appointed as Interim CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Fernandez has been with Boom since September 2022 and brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the crane, logistics, and industrial services sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Finance) and has completed the Company Directors Course with the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Kieran Pryke, Boom’s Chair, expressed confidence in Mr. Fernandez, highlighting his extensive experience in the crane industry and direct participation with the Board. To provide ongoing support during the transition, Mr. Pryke will increase his involvement in the business. He will not receive any additional director fees during this period.

The company has commenced a comprehensive internal and external search for a new CEO, with a permanent appointment expected later in 2025. Mr. Fernandez’s remuneration as Interim CEO includes a higher duties allowance of $100,000 per annum, while his Fixed Annual Reward (FAR) remains at $350,000 per annum. His Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP) and Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) opportunities remain unchanged at 40% and 30% of FAR, respectively.