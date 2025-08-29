Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Announces Record Revenue in FY25

Orthocell (ASX:OCC), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of breakthrough products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, released its Appendix 4E and Annual Report for the full year ended 30 June 2025. The company develops, manufactures, and exports novel regenerative medicine products currently approved for use in nine international markets. The announcement, approved by the Board, highlights a year of substantial growth and strategic advancements.

Orthocell reported record revenue of $9.23 million, a 36.4% increase from the previous year’s $6.76 million. This growth was primarily driven by increased product sales of Remplir and Striate+ across multiple jurisdictions. Revenues from product sales increased by 74.2% to $5,246,681, while other revenues from continuing operations rose by 6.1% to $3,980,282. The company’s net loss after tax attributable to members increased by 19.3% to $8,566,640.

The company’s flagship nerve repair device, Remplir, achieved US FDA 510(k) clearance, paving the way for commercial distribution in the US$1.6 billion U.S. nerve repair market. Orthocell also secured regulatory approvals for Remplir in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Canada, expanding its global market presence. The company’s dental bone regeneration product, Striate+, continued its global roll-out with regulatory approvals in Brazil, Singapore, and Canada. Net tangible assets per share increased significantly from 1.77 cents in 2024 to 5.55 cents in 2025.

Orthocell remains well-capitalised with A$28.6 million in cash reserves and no debt. The company is focused on gaining traction in the US nerve repair market and continuing to expand sales in newly approved markets. With its established manufacturing facility in Perth, Western Australia, Orthocell is well-positioned to meet increasing global demand for its regenerative medicine products.