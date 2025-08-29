Victor Group (VIG) Reports Narrowed Loss for FY25, Invests in Fintech

Victor Group Holdings Limited (VIG), an ASX-listed company providing SaaS, PaaS & IaaS education cloud platforms, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a loss of $275,449, a significant decrease from the $3,531,266 loss in the prior year. Revenue saw a 3% increase, rising to $8,751,555 compared to $8,498,254 in 2024, driven by stronger software development and operations activity.

Gross profit amounted to $2,096,758, with a gross margin of 24%, slightly lower than the 27% recorded in the previous year. Net tangible assets per share increased to 0.76 cents, up from 0.01 cents in 2024. The company’s year-end cash balance stood at $924,828, compared to $1,332,258 in the prior period. Management anticipates liquidity will remain adequate based on current forecasts and available facilities.

During the financial year, Victor Group completed the acquisition of a 25% stake in LIT Technology for $4.32 million, paid in VIG shares, expanding its presence in digital payments in Vietnam. Subsequent to the balance date, shareholders approved the issue of 97,834,000 shares at $0.06 to acquire 15% of iRich Finance, extending VIG’s fintech capabilities within Australia.

The company’s strategy moving forward includes prioritising higher-margin SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS delivery, disciplined capital allocation, and integrating its new fintech associates to support sustainable growth. The directors note that the group’s financial reporting period is from 1 July 2024 through 30 June 2025.