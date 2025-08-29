OncoSil Medical Reports Revenue Surge Amidst Increased Losses

OncoSil Medical Ltd (ASX: OSL), a medical device company focused on localised radiation therapy for pancreatic and distal cholangiocarcinoma, has released its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report indicates a substantial increase in revenue from ordinary activities, rising by 126.6% to $1,170,793. This growth was offset by a decrease in other income and interest revenue, which fell by 59.2% to $455,366.

The company reported a loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of OncoSil Medical Ltd increased by 26.7% to $(15,099,844) (2024: $(11,913,632)). Basic and diluted losses per share were (138.17) cents, compared to (215.60) cents in the previous year. The company noted there were no dividends paid, recommended, or declared during the current financial period. Net tangible assets per ordinary security decreased from 57.32 cents to 21.86 cents.

OncoSil Medical Ltd, an ASX-listed medical device company, specialises in developing an implantable radiation (brachytherapy) device for pancreatic cancer patients. Their OncoSil device holds CE Marking approval for treating locally advanced pancreatic cancer when combined with gemcitabine-based chemotherapy. The company’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 19 November 2025, and details regarding the meeting will be provided in the Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders. Director nominations must be lodged at the company’s registered office by 5:00 pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2025.

The financial statements have been audited, with an unmodified opinion issued that includes a paragraph addressing a material uncertainty related to going concern. The annual report for the year ended 30 June 2025, is attached to the Appendix 4E. The preliminary final report was authorised for release by the Board of Directors on 29 August 2025.