Antipa Minerals Announces Upcoming Expiry of Unlisted Options

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX: AZY), a mineral exploration company with a focus on discovering world-class gold and copper deposits in Western Australia, has announced the upcoming expiry of its unlisted options (ASX: AZYAAE) on October 23, 2025. These options, issued as free-attaching options as part of a placement and rights issue in 2023, have an exercise price of A$0.20 each. There are 10,954,939 options currently outstanding.

The company reminds option holders that the terms of the AZYAAE options were adjusted following a consolidation of the company’s issued capital on March 4, 2025. The consolidation involved converting every ten shares into one share and every ten options into one option. Consequently, the exercise price was set to A$0.20 per option, and the number of options held by each holder was reduced accordingly.

Antipa Minerals has dispatched an Option Expiry Notice to all holders of AZYAAE options, detailing the process for exercising these options. Option holders wishing to exercise their options, either in whole or in part, must submit a completed Option Expiry Notice along with the required payment. To be valid, the notice and payment must be received by 5:00pm (AWST) on October 23, 2025.

For any inquiries regarding the Option Expiry Notice or their option holding, option holders are encouraged to contact the Company Secretary, Luke Watson, at +61 8 9481 1103 or via email at admin@antipaminerals.com.au. The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Executive Chairperson of Antipa Minerals.