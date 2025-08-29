Bioxyne (ASX:BXN) Announces FY2026 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

Bioxyne Limited (ASX: BXN), a licensed Australian pharmaceutical and healthcare company manufacturing and distributing novel medicines, health products and active pharmaceutical ingredients, has released its full year FY2026 revenue guidance of $65 million to $75 million, and EBITDA guidance of $11.5 million to $13.5 million. The company anticipates continued growth in Breathe Life Sciences’ (BLS) Australian medical cannabis business, supported by new contract wins and increased order volumes from existing clients. Bioxyne also expects to execute new manufacturing and supply contracts with major Australian distributors and clinics.