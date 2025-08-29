Rhythm Biosciences Announces Preliminary Final Report for 2025

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX: RHY), a company focused on developing and commercialising Australian medical diagnostics for early detection of cancers, today released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report highlights a significant increase in other income from ordinary activities, rising by 91% to $3,326,241, compared to $1,742,426 in the previous year. Despite these gains, the company reported a loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of $3,829,371.

This loss represents a 44% decrease from the $6,856,761 loss reported in the prior corresponding period. The comprehensive loss for the year attributable to the owners also decreased by 44% to $3,832,300, compared to $6,856,761 in 2024. The company did not declare, recommend, or pay any dividends during the financial year.

The report also indicated that the net tangible assets per ordinary security were (0.10) cents, compared to 0.14 cents in the previous period. Additionally, Rhythm Biosciences incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, RHY GeneType Pty Ltd, in Australia on 18 December 2024.

The financial statements for the year have been audited, and an unqualified opinion was issued. The full Annual Report of Rhythm Biosciences Limited for the year ended 30 June 2025 is attached to the Appendix 4E. The report was signed by Non-Executive Chairman Otto Buttula on 29 August 2025.