Neurotech International Reports Increased Loss Despite Revenue

Neurotech International Limited (NTI) has released its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025, revealing a mixed financial performance. Neurotech International is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company focused predominantly on paediatric neurological disorders with a broad-spectrum oral cannabinoid drug therapy called NTI164. The report, an Appendix 4E, shows a 23% decrease in revenues from ordinary activities, down to $2.58 million.

The company’s loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Neurotech International Limited increased by 100% to $(10.599) million. This significant rise in losses reflects a challenging financial year for the biopharmaceutical firm. No dividends were paid, recommended, or declared during the reporting period, consistent with the company’s focus on investing in research and development.

The company noted that the loss for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $10,598,859 (30 June 2024: $5,069,251). The decrease in revenues is due to the decrease in R&D Grant Income of $2,444,143. The loss from ordinary activities includes $9,941,888 in Research and Development expenditure, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing its clinical programs. Net tangible assets per ordinary security decreased from 1.17 cents to 0.28 cents.

The report is based on financial statements audited by BDO Audit (WA). Additional disclosure requirements are available in the director’s report and the 30 June 2025 financial statements. The announcement was signed by Chairman Mark Davies on 29 August 2025.